Fort Pierce Deep Sea: August 2018

“Bare the heat to score the meat,” sums up the searing conditions of August. Anglers must be ready and willing to endure the August sunshine to catch the ‘big one’. Be prepared for slob-size catches of grey and mutton snapper, mahi, king mackerel, cobia, grouper with a side dish of lobster.

Although bottom fishing is how we spend most of our time, catching pelagics is fun side activity best enjoyed in August. Once offshore you can find kingfish, cobia and mahi mahi’s tailing the chum slick. Keep your eyes peeled and your side-piece ready to cast. Bring an arsenal of tackle, as the fish will be flying, flopping, and flipping, as you never know what may show up.

To beat the heat, take advantage of night time fishing. The night bite is strong, and conditions smooth and cool, and nighttime fishing isn’t limited to just snapper, as we have been catching cobia and even mahi during our night trips aboard Just Fishin. There is something about night time fishing that gets us tickin’!

The words cold water up-welling makes any angler cringe, and the presence of cold seabeds will pester anglers once again. Water temperature dropping into the 50s is an annual nuisance but with enough patience you can still collect some worthy fillets.

Safety first is key as boat traffic increases over the summer. Lobster season draws in many crustacean-crazed divers, so keep a close eye out for dive flags. Take some time to brush up on the General Boating Rules for safer boating and show due diligence when protecting and hydrating yourself. The intense sun and heat can drain both mentally and physically.

