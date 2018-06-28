Fort Pierce Deep Sea: July 2018

Summertime on the Treasure Coast is a spectacular time of the year for local and visiting anglers. Mutton and the gray snappers are in their prime, and they will be big—really big! We will be catching them in great numbers here in Fort Pierce this month.

Mark your calendar (July 27) for the late July full moon and head out for some snapper action. The timing coincides with the hatching of sea turtles which increases the bite of big, hungry fish. Expect to see quantity and quality catches of snapper.

The reefs will be harboring various schools of snappers. Look for bottom structures, artificial and natural reefs and cast your line, if no bite, move to the next one. Prepare a pitch rod and bait for other reef and pelagic species, primarily mahi and cobia, which will be feeding around the reefs as well.

Night time fishing offers booming catches and a cool break from the unforgiving summer sun. Live-bait will be plentiful, and you can find the pilchards, sardines and cigar minnows schooling around buoys. Live-bait is always a great way to increase your bite and, day or night, will make for increased catches of big fish. So, grab your favorite spinning rod and a couple of sabiki rigs and fill your live-well with “livees” and hit the reef.

School is out and we look forward to our junior angler’s catches. Take advantage of our junior prices and make it a memorable day by taking the kids fishing!

Remember to check out our Instagram feed to see what is catching on a daily basis, book a trip, and bring home some fantastic table fare!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

