Fort Pierce Inshore: October 2021

As the weather starts to cool off some, you can look for the fishing to get better. The schools of bait fish should be coming in the Fort Pierce Inlet with plenty of action not far behind. The snook bite in the Fort Pierce Inlet should be good for anglers using live baits, like greenies and mullet, and fishing them on the bottom at places like Judy Rock or the cleaning station and fish on the out-going tides. Also, in the Fort Pierce Inlet, the Spanish mackerel and bluefish will be showing up and they will take anything shiny.

Look for the trout and redfish in the deeper holes and channels around the flats. They will be taking a live shrimp fished under a popping cork and fish in 5 to 7 feet of water when the water starts to cool down. The local bridges should be holding some nice snapper, sheepshead and black drum. Try fishing a live shrimp on a #2 hook and a ½- to 1-ounce weight.

Around the south jetty there should be some flounder on the beach side. A large live shrimp or mud minnows fished on a ⅛ or ¼ ounce Troll Rite hook. In the surf, the whiting and pompano bite should improve later in the month. Shrimp, clams or sandfleas will all be a good choice.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Capt. Joe Ward has been contributing the Fort Pierce Inshore forecast since we acquired the Treasure Coast edition. Well, Capt. Joe and his bride Cammie Ward, have decided it’s time to retire their column and to spend more time doing what they love, fishing and not writing about it! We thank you Capt. Joe and Cammie for sharing your wisdom, fishing expertise and catch photos with our Treasure Coast readers. This isn’t the end—-we look forward to catching up with you both when we’re in Fort Pierce doing distribution and welcome any fishing reports or catch photos you’d like to share with our readers. Thanks for everything you have done for Coastal Angler Magazine! This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you on the dock and on the water!