Dillon Furiato wins Treasure Coast Casters Junior Division July tournament

Treasure Coast Casters held it’s bi-monthly Junior Division inshore tournament in Fort Pierce on July 9, 2017. The weather was great, temperatures were toasty, water temperatures a tad cool at 73 degrees, and the fish bite a tad light.

“We’re not sure if the bite was slow due to the dip in water temperatures or if it was due to the staged dredging equipment at Harbour Pointe Park, but our morning started off slow as catching goes,” reported tournament organizers Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward.

Fish weighed in ranged from a few puffers and robinfish to lane snapper. Dillon Furiato, a second-grade student at Manatee Academy in Port St. Lucie, won the tournament weighing in two puffers. Zack Sines, a fifth-grade student at Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie, started off the fishing action catching the first fish and the biggest fish of the tournament, a 1.02-pound spiny puffer, and took the second-place spot. Third-place went to Nick Sines, a sixth-grade student at Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie, who weighed in a robinfish.

Notables at the tournament included Michael Rochedieu, the current Treasure Coast Caster of the Year and an Eagle Scout candidate, who was on hand helping anglers and assisting with fish weighing, and new Treasure Coast Casters members Nick and Zach Sines.

The next Junior Division tournament will be held on September 3.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For more information, visit www.treasurecoastcasters.org or visit Treasure Coast Casters on Facebook.

RESULTS

1st: Dillon Furiato

2nd: Zack Sines

3rd: Nick Sines

Largest Fish: Zack Sines

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773