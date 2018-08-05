FWC Shore-Based Shark Fishing Workshops

Have an opinion on shore-based shark fishing? Now is the time to share. Attend a workshop.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering public input on shore-based shark fishing. Share your thoughts on the future management of this fishery by attending a public workshop.

Workshops start at 6 p.m. local time:

Aug. 6: Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, The Russell C. Holley and Herbert P. Holley Language and Literature Building, Sarzin Lecture Hall, 5230 W. U.S. Highway 98.

Aug. 7: Pensacola, Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center – Parks & Recreation Department, 913 S. I St.

Aug. 20: South Daytona, Piggotte Community Center, Reception Hall Room, 504 Big Tree Road.

Aug. 21: Jacksonville, Jacksonville University, J. Henry Gooding Building – Swisher Auditorium, 2800 University Blvd. N.

Aug. 27: Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Beach Community Center, 509 Ocean Ave.

Aug. 28: West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, Department of Planning, Zoning & Building – The Vista Center, 2300 N. Jog Road.

Aug. 29: Miami, Miami City Hall – Commission Main Chambers, 3500 Pan American Drive.

Aug. 30: Key Colony Beach, City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive.

If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. Staff is working on an advance copy of the presentation and a virtual workshop that should be available online in the near future. Additional details and updates to these meetings will be posted at MyFWC.com/Fishing (click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Rulemaking” and “Workshops.”)