Hooper and Gonzalez win September Backcountry Fishing Association Tourney

A total of 27 boats fished the September tournament on September 2, and Backcountry Fishing Association’s own president, Brandon Hooper, and team member Ricky Gonzalez took first-place with a 6.41-pound trout and a 4.69-pound redfish. With a total weight of 10.85-pounds, the duo took home $467.50 and an additional $100.00 Calcutta for the trout.

The second-place position was won by Derek Engel and Darren Frost. The duo weighed in a 2.48-pound trout and a 6.42-pound redfish earning them $280.50 plus an extra $110.00 for the redfish Calcutta.

The third-place team was Monty Peters and TJ Keifer, who took home $187.00 for a 4.67-pound trout and a 3.96-pound redfish.

Next up is the final tournament of the series, the Tournament Classic on October 7-8, where on the final day, Sunday, October 8, the top 10 teams will compete for bragging rights and prizes, as well as a brand new 14-foot Billfish Boatworks skiff, motor and trailer.

The awards ceremony will take place at Little Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Fort Pierce at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8. For more information, visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.

Top Five Teams

1. Andy Fantini, 29 Points

2. Darren Frost and Derek Engle, 25 Points

3. Zack Foltz and Lorae Simpson, 21 Points

4. Jason Bailey and Lewis Arnold, 20 Points

5. Ricky Gonzalez and Brandon Hooper, 17 Points