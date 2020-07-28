Indian River Lagoon: Aug. 2020

With things still in chaos from the COVID-19, who knows what will happen the rest of the year. The dog days of August have arrived on Treasure Coast and rest assured it will be HOT! Make sure you take the usual precautions of sunscreen and hydration when outside this time of year. Lobster season will be the most anticipated event this month and it will certainly not be the usual start this year. Look for afternoon thunderstorms and plan your fishing for early mornings or late evenings for best results. Enjoy fishing in August!

Redfish, trout, and snapper will be the best opportunities on the Indian River Lagoon this month. Get your favorite top water lures ready for some good trout action on the flats. Follow up with a D.O.A. C.A.L. jerk bait as the sun rises on a light jig head. Water quality has been good so far this year and you can find plenty of grass flats to fish. Harbor Branch, Queen’s Cove and Bear Point have all been productive so far this year. Look for snapper and redfish around docks and mangroves. Live bait or a D.O.A. Shrimp can help you find a nice slot redfish in August. It has been a good summer for redfish already.

Watch for tarpon moving into the river along with many other species. Look around the Fort Pierce turning basin for the tarpon action with live bait or a D.O.A. TerrorEyz. Snook will be active around the jetties and bridges. Channel edges will be active with snapper and sheepshead. The glass minnow schools will be moving into the Indian River Lagoon in August and it will bring a host of hungry predators chasing them. Lots of exciting action awaits Treasure Coast anglers this month!

Remember, as always, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE! Good fishing!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

www.fishtalescharter.com

captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

772-284-3852