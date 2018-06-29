Kayak Fishing: July 2018

Inshore

The summer snook spawn is in full swing. The beaches and inlets are still your bets for snook fishing. Buck tail jigs and live bait fished near the bottom and around the mouths of the inlets will work well. Always be cautious kayak fishing in the inlet, due to strong currents and large boats. Be sure to have a PFD and all safety equipment for any inlet trip. A good kayak launch is the south side of Jupiter inlet. Try fishing the outside of the north and south jetty as well as drifting the current in the main channel.

Offshore

Expect the offshore kingfish bite to remain consistent, especially in the Singer Island area. Fishing the normal depths of 70-to-150-feet will put you in the zone for kings. Fishing Boynton Beach area will put you in closer proximity to deep water for the sailfish, mahi and wahoo. If looking to get on a mahi bite, look to run out 5-to-8 miles to find a few fish. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull. The wahoo bite should be on the mind this month. Running baits deeper in the water column anywhere from 60-to-80-feet below surface will give you the best opportunity to land a wahoo.

