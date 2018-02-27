Kayak Fishing: March 2018

Inshore

Spring is in the air. Snook, redfish and trout will still be along mangroves and in between docks. Focus your time on points in the mangrove line and docks with the most current. Throwing D.O.A. shad tails and jerk baits will work well matching the hatch of glass minnows in the water. This is one of the better times to also target tripletail. Look to find them around channel markers and buoys near the mouth of the Loxahatchee River and throughout the Indian River Lagoon.

Offshore

Fishing will start to pick up this month with larger kingfish and more mahi swimming through. The sailfish bite will continue to be good as well. Cobia in March has always been good for us. These fish will start to move from the beach to the reef line. Fishing Jupiter to Delray Beach reefs bouncing the bottom with jigs, sardines and pilchards are your best bets. Off the Treasure Coast, hit places like the Sandpile and look for free swimming rays and sharks. Put your time in and you should find a few.

Freshwater

The last few cold fronts slowed things down a bit, but the peacock bass, largemouth and clown knifefish are still biting. Live shiners and or shad are your best bets. All three of these fish will be looking for deeper water when the water temps get colder. Fishing later in the day to allow the sun warm up the docks and bridges will also warm up the fish into biting.

