Lake Okeechobee, South End, Fishing Forecast: June 2017

Lake Okeechobee bass fishing has been exceptional this season. June brings about a great month for catching big numbers and quality largemouth bass. Largemouth is the target species on the lake. The world-renown Lake Okeechobee has monster bass that everyone searches for when traveling to the lake.

June starts the summer months and it is going to get warm down here in South Florida. As the weather gets warmer, the water levels will continue to drop. The levels are 11.64 feet above sea level. An increase in rain last month made for slightly stable waters. These next couple months could bring dry spells lowering the water further. This will affect the fishery and make the fishing better. If you are not familiar with the lake, hire someone that is so that they can help show you where and how to navigate the low waterways.

If you are looking for a safe-passage way with deeper water, use the rim canal. The rim canal is used to access all locations of the lake. Each cut provides a perfect opportunity to catch pan fish and migrating bass. Each cut is an access point to more breeding grounds for the pan fish. They are getting ready to go transition into their spawn.

Low water levels and new spawns will push the largemouth bass in key locations along points and flats. The bass will begin to school up in numbers. When bass do this, they are looking to eat the active bait fish or species of fish vulnerable. The beginning of summer marks the last bass spawns of this season. They will begin to aggressively feed on all the species beginning their spawn. The bluegills are the next major species to spawn and they are moving off the lake in numbers. As the blue gills move in, it provides a perfect opportunity to catch monster bass on artificial baits. You will always be able to find the numbers and quality you are looking for if you can locate the bedding blue gills.

Overall, Florida fishing could not get better. It is that time of year where you can really go out and enjoy the adventure. The lake has so much more to offer than just fishing. The wildlife and outdoor scenery completes your outdoor adventure. June is the start of some of the BEST Lake Okeechobee Bass Fishing with artificial lures. Locate clean water on the flats where the blue gills are bedding for the best action.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Mark Shepard

