Mahi the BIG catch at ARC’s KDW Tournament

The ARC’s KDW Fishing Tournament benefitting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities was held June 16, fishing out of the Jupiter and St. Lucie inlets. Thirty registered boats vied for the $5,000 in cash prizes for the best catch categories of kingfish, dolphin and wahoo. The big winners of the day were Alex Kenses of Stuart, Florida, who landed a 55.6-pound dolphin and Team Reel Synergy, that reeled in a 31.6-pound kingfish taking first-place in that category. Team Kenses ended up as the best dolphin catch winner and the overall winner for total combined catches of all categories entitling them to a total purse for the day of $ 2,300.

“The day was beautiful, and the weather held up nice for the entire day,” says tournament organizer and ARC volunteer, Christina Fortin. “Anglers returned to a great buffet hosted by Manatee Island Bar and Grill and the event was successful in raising over $20,000 for the ARC and people with disabilities.”

This is an outstanding multi-county fundraising event that is held each year over Father’s Day weekend. Anglers who participate are supporting programs and services provided by the ARC of Martin County throughout the Treasure Coast region. The 501 (c)(3) non-for-profit organization is dedicated to empowering children and adults with developmental disabilities to achieve their fullest potential through residential, vocational, educational, behavioral and other related healthcare services.

Next year’s event will take place Saturday, June 15, 2019. For information, call 772-283-2525 or visit www.arcmc.org.