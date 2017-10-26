Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Open a success

The ninth Annual Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Open was held September 29-30 at the River Palm Cottages & Fish Camp in Jensen Beach. In this year’s Open, 170 anglers participated. Due to popular demand, the tournament was broken into two separate divisions, Guided and Unguided.

Open to both children and adults, it is the largest inshore fishing tournament along the Treasure Coast. A Captain’s Party and family barbeque was also held attracting more than 400 people over the tournament weekend.

The Open is named after longtime Martin County resident Michael Shields, who died at the age of 23 from bone cancer. It followed a catch and release format, with separate categories for snook, tarpon, trout, and redfish. The Open is held each September to raise critically-needed funds for Project LIFT and this year funds will be restricted to the new girls program, The Willow Project.

The Willow Project is designed for young ladies of middle and high-school ages 12-19 who have chosen unhealthy behaviors as a result of trauma they have experienced, poor decision making and/or substance use issues. The girls will develop skills to strengthen their character and become empowered with the strategies to make healthy choices into the future.

RESULTS

First Place Team Unguided: Two Fly White Guys

First Place Team Guided: Steven Goethel, Matt Bohn, Capt. Adam White

Top Guide: Capt. Adam White

Second Place Team Guided: Dr. Harold Cordner, Ryan Cordner, Chris Cordner

Second Place Team Unguided: Brandon Miller

Best Fish Caught on DOA Lure: Baylor Bullock – Snook (29.5 inches)

Best Fish Caught on Fly (individual angler): Todd Kawecki – Tarpon (29 inches)

Best Overall Trout (individual angler): Jeff Gorman – Trout (30 Inches)

Best Overall Redfish (individual angler): Danny Robinson – Redfish (25 inches)

Best Overall Snook (individual angler): Baylor Bullock – Snook (43 inches)

Best Overall Tarpon (individual angler): Jake Hester – Tarpon (78 inches)

Top Junior Angler (15 years or younger): Jake Hester

Top Lady Angler: Sara Spolski

For more information on the tournament, Project LIFT or The Willow Project please visit www.fishforthekids.org.