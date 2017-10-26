Treasure Coast Caster Tournament Results

Nail and Evans win Senior Division August tournaments

Treasure Coast Casters held its first Senior Division tournament of the 2017-2018 season on August 27. The senior tournament contains two divisions, middle school and high school. Angler Owen Nail took the first-place spot in the middle school division, as well as the biggest fish of the tournament, with a 1.15-pound snapper. Andrew Evans took the first-place spot in the high school division with a 13-ounce snapper.

“Anglers left the docks early at 6:45 a.m. and due to the weather forecast, we had decided to cut the fishing time by one hour since rain was supposed to begin around 11 a.m.,” said Capt. Joe Ward. “Well, it didn’t rain and the bite turned on around 10:30 a.m.”

“Unfortunately, lane snapper wasn’t on the fish list and our Casters caught a lot that were keepers,” said tournament organizer Cammie Ward. “Notable catches included Riley Orr’s 1.8-pound and Michael Rochedieu’s 1.2-ounce sheepsheads, Ciara Franqui’s 11-ounce snapper, and the winning snappers brought in by Owen and Andrew.”

Division winners received trophies, t-shirts and swag bags, with the first-place winners also receiving Fishing Center gift cards. Owen Nail also took home a lure filled box from D.O.A. for bringing in the biggest fish of the tournament.

New senior division member Owen Nail was welcomed to the group, and Riley Orr was the lucky winner of a custom-dipped Treasure Coast Casters cup.

Boat volunteers make the tournament possible, and this month volunteers included Capt. Charlie Conner, Chad Painter, Brandon Stubbs, Jamie Nail, Anna Green and Jason Franqui.

RESULTS

Middle School Division

1st: Owen Nail – 30 points

2nd: Michael Rochedieu – 25 points

3rd: Ciara Franqui – 15 points

High School Division

1st: Andrew Evans – 30 points

No fish were weighed for 2nd & 3rd place

Riley Orr



Owen Nail with his 1.15-pound snapper. Photo credit: Treasure Coast Casters.



Senior TCC Division Members



Franqui wins Junior Division September tournament

Treasure Coast Casters held it’s bi-monthly from the shore tournament for its Junior Division on September 3. Dayton Franqui, a fourth grade Oak Hammock student took first place and the biggest fish of the tournament spots. Second place position was won by Dillon Furiato, a third-grade student of Manatee Academy.

Tournament directors declared this was the toughest day of fishing that the Casters have ever encountered, with only two fish being weighed in—a 1.4-pound puffer and a robin fish.

“We have to give it to our Treasure Coast Casters,” said Cammie Ward, “they kept right on fishing until we sounded the finish horn at 11 a.m.”

Franqui took home a trophy and swag bag for his win, along with a Fishing Center gift card.

Two new members joined the group for the tournament, Arie and Ayden Adar, and Zack Sines won the drawing for a custom hydro-dipped Treasure Coast Casters cup.

The next junior division tournament will be held Oct. 29.