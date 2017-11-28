Recreational harvest of red snapper to reopen Dec. 8, 9 & 10, 2017

On November 24, 2017, the South Atlantic Fisher Management Council announced in Bulletin FB17-071 that the recreational harvest of red snapper in South Atlantic federal waters will reopen for three days in December 2017. Recreational harvest will reopen 12:01 a.m. (local time) on December 8, 2017, and close 12:01 a.m. (local time) on December 11, 2017. During the three-day reopening, the recreational bag limit for red snapper is one fish per person per day with no minimum size limit.

Recreational harvest of red snapper was allowed for six days in November 2017. The 2017 recreational catch limit for red snapper is 29,656 fish. As of November 16, 2017, preliminary estimates of recreational harvest indicate that the catch limit has not been caught, likely due to inclement weather. Harvest projections show that an additional three-day opening for red snapper by the recreational sector would not result in harvest exceeding the 2017 recreational catch limit.

Full red snapper regulations, can be read at http://bit.ly/2nhknOj.