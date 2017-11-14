Rosario wins October Treasure Coast Casters Senior Division Inshore Tournament

Nicholas Rosario’s one-pound mangrove snapper caught in the Treasure Coast Casters Senior Division Inshore Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 1, earned him first-place honors and also biggest fish of the tournament.

According to tournament organizers Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward, the inshore bite had been on and off all week. “With the water still a cross between a dark iced tea and chocolate milk color, it was amazing that our anglers caught as many fish as they did. But, only one angler caught a fish that was on our list, and that was a mangrove snapper.”

No other fish on the catch list were weighed, giving Rosario the first-place win, earning him trophies, a swag bag and a Fishing Center gift card donated by long-time volunteers Pat and Gwen.

At the October tournament, Jake Lee and James Weichmann were welcomed to the group. Jake was a member of the Junior Division and moved up to the Senior Division.

Boat volunteers this tournament, which Cammie and Capt. Joe would like to thank, included Brett Adams, Capt. Charlie Conner, Jason Franqui, Anna Green, Mark Lee, and Brandon Stubbs.

In addition to the tournament fun, the group also participated in its yearly oyster shell bagging, a component of St. Lucie County’s inshore reef restoration program. Besides Senior Division anglers, a few guests also helped with the bagging—Treasure Coast Casters graduate DJ Markowski and his parents, Danny and Dorothy Markowski.

After the oyster bagging was completed, custom personalized embroidered fishing shirts were distributed to the top three Treasure Coast Casters of the Year, which included Treasure Coast Caster of the Year Michael Rochedieu, Andrew Evans (second place) and Colt Krischke (third place). Boat volunteer Jason Franqui was also given a Treasure Coast Casters shirt and Michael Rochedieu also received a custom wrapped rod with his name on it, which was donated by JF Rods.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773