Sebastian Offshore: May 2018

May is the best month for offshore fishing out of Sebastian when the wind doesn’t blow. Dolphin fishing is a solid bet. Go east and fish where you see baitfish or sargassum weed. The key is to keep your bait spread looking sharp and fish good water. Don’t just head east and put your lines out. Fish around weeds, or birds, fish over reefs. Pick up and run for a while until you see something. Change your baits out if they don’t get hit. Work the good areas north and south and fish the fishy spots thoroughly. Keep a wahoo bait in the spread too. A wire rigged ballyhoo with a heavy cone head skirt running just beneath the surface will eventually pay off.

Grouper season opens in Atlantic waters May 1, so big gags, blacks, scamps and reds will all be keepers on the reefs of Sebastian. Try live baits a few feet off the reef. Heavy tackle will be key for landing these bruisers. Anchor up near the reef and the big boys will find you. When feeding, they roam around looking for chow so be patient. Amberjack will fill in when the grouper have the day off. AJ’s will show easily on the fish finder over top of the reefs. Jigging with a squid tipped bucktail or a butterfly jig is a fun way to get hooked up to the hard fighting brutes. A live bait dropped down will always seal the deal.

Mangrove snapper is a good bet this month too. You’ll find them on all the ledges and rocks from 70 feet to 100 feet. The mangrove is one of the weariest fish that swims so “getting sneaky” will produce more and bigger fish. Downsize your leader and hook. Hide your hook and attach your bait so it flows and doesn’t spin when you drop. I will use four-feet of #40 flourocarbon leader on a fish finder rig with minimum weight. If you’re feeling adventurous, try a night trip. This is when the mangroves feed and they lose their advantage of keen eyesight. Deploy a chum block and free-line the baits back in the slick. When a big “mango” grabs it, he will rocket to the bottom. The challenge is to stop him before he reaches the rocks. Chumming and free lining works during daylight hours too. You just have to be sneaky with your presentation.

Good luck out there and jump on those flat May fishing days!

