South Indian River Lagoon: March 2021

March has arrived bringing lots of windy days to the area. Utilize the winds to your advantage to get the best fishing opportunities. Warmer weather will bring water temperatures up into the 80s. Fishing is always good this month on the Treasure Coast so get out and enjoy!

Sheepshead, drum and snapper will be along channel edges and docks and willing to take a live shrimp. Snook fishing will pick up around the inlets, bridges and docks. Live pilchards are a favorite bait in March. Mackerel, bluefish, jacks and many other predators will be coming in with the tides and feeding around the inlets and channels of the river. Small shiny lures work best for these fish. Look for redfish to be around mangroves and docks. A D.O.A. Shrimp is always a good choice for reds. Trout will be moving onto the shallow grass flats as the sun warms things up. Try a D.O.A. Deadly Combo or live shrimp on a popping cork to locate trout. A D.O.A. C.A.L. will also work well this month.

Pompano are in the river and along the surf and willing to take a Doc’s Goofy Jig, shrimp or sand fleas. They usually can be found in channels and deeper parts of the flats in March. We have had great success on croakers the past few years. There will be nice sized fish in the river and along the beaches feeding with whiting. They are fun to catch and very good on the table!

Winter wasn’t so bad even though we complain about it. Living in Florida spoils you! March is a good time to check equipment. Both fishing and the boat should be checked a few times a year to make sure everything is in good working order. Some of these windy days will provide a good chance to check rods, reels and safety gear for when good weather arrives. Have a great March and enjoy the fishing!

As always, remember, fishing is not just another hobby…it’s an ADVENTURE!!

Good fishing and be safe!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

www.fishtalescharter.com

captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

(772) 284-3852