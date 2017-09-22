Stuart Deep Sea: Sept. 2017

September will be a diverse collection of naturally occurring offshore events, which will set weather transitions into motion and ultimately shape this month’s near coastal ocean. September’s offshore playing field east of Stuart will be propelled by the dynamics of what is usually the peak of the tropical (hurricane) season, changes in the physical tilt of the Earth in relation to the sun (the fall equinox), and the resultant movement of fish due to these forces.

Baitfish will begin to arrive in the near coastal zone this month, as cooler water temperatures to the north will activate their southbound migration. Large schools of mullet will appear miraculously like clockwork during this period and tow with them a wide variety of pelagic predators, like Spanish and king mackerel and cobia, just to name a few.

Vermilion snapper will be a top target species this month and will continue to congregate in large schools during the final phase of their spawning period. Also known as beeliners, these tasty members of the snapper family of fish, will best be found around high-profile reef structures in 80-to-150 feet east of the St. Lucie Inlet. Beeliners tend to suspend or hover 10-to-20 feet above the reef, so it’s important to present one’s bait-up and off the bottom with a dozen turns of the reel or so. Multiple hook “chicken rigs” help to enhance deployment of the baits above the reef structure in this manner. All types of cut-bait will provide a high rate of capture success when dialing in vermilion snapper.

Other species of snapper will be “reef mates” along with the beeliners—mutton, mangrove (gray), and yellowtail snapper can be found side by side each other. Anglers will be able to deploy a variety of different strategies during any one outing on a particular reef site and have the opportunity to catch a diverse collection of snapper. Many flavors of reef visiting fish will inhabit the reef system offshore of Martin County this month, including grouper, cobia, amberjacks, triggerfish, sea bass, and porgies. With this in mind, anglers should have a well-stocked tackle box and an assortment of rod/reel combos to promote the fish catching success during the days of September.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

Safari I

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina

4307 SE Bayview St. Port Salerno, Florida

Reservations: (772) 334-4411

www.Safari-1.com