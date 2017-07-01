Stuart Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: July 2017

This month will be hot, so get out early before the heat shuts down the bite. The snook bite has been good at the inlet and bridges. Live bait at the inlet and on the beach for snook with circle hooks is the preferred method but swim baits or jigs will work at the spillways if the gates are open due to rain. Fast sink and let the lure sweep across the bottom is the way to work the jig at the spillways. Tarpon fishing will be more predictable this month with fish on the beach and in the Crossroads. Patience and live bait is the trick to hooking up. The upper hand on touching the leader and calling it a catch is more favorable for the tarpon as you will hook and jump more than you catch. Be at your spot before the sun comes up for trout on the flats, throw topwater plugs for hook ups. Most of the big trout will be in shallow water at first light so stay focused on the shallows and move out to deeper water as the sun starts rising. Good color is Chrome Spooks this time of year. We have been catching some reds on the beach with live bait and the Indian River near Middle Cove has been productive. Live shrimp on a popping cork has been a good bait along with motor oil colored jigs. For some rod bending action, the bridges are loaded with Goliath grouper and will test your tackle and muscle. Most any live bait will work as these fish are aggressive and always hungry. Keep the water ways clean and wear your Costas.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com