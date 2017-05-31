Stuart Jensen Beach Offshore Fishing Report and Forecast: June 2017

Summer is starting and none too soon. We have had a heck of a choppy spring and I know we’re all glad that the calm weather and decent summer fishing has finally started. June is a great time of year for everything! Roll the dice, or throw a dart. It’s time for sailfish, dolphin, blackfin tuna and wahoo around the 8 Mile Reef, the hill, and good current edges. Trolling dead bait, or slow trolling or drifting live baits both work great this time of year. Grouper, snapper, cobia, and seabass are on the reefs and along the bottom. The one thing I’ve learned over time with bottom fishing, is bigger baits equal bigger fish. it’s amazing how big a grouper’s and even a snapper’s mouth will open. Tarpon, permit, snook, and jacks along the beaches and nearshore wrecks are super fun to target this time year. Pitching live crabs, live mullet or greenies or even artificials is a great way to spend the day fighting fish and staying busy. If you’re looking for something a little more exotic, swordfish and yellowfin tuna are definitely a target species in a June. This is one of my favorite times to fish off the Treasure Coast, the hardest part deciding what to target. Live bait is usually readily available this time a year so whether it’s stopping at the mouth of the Pocket and getting it from Dave or using sabiki rigs to jig them up yourself, I definitely recommend starting your day with that. From there, trolling, jigging, live baiting, sight fishing, hunting birds on your radar, or waiting for your blackfin sword rod to double over, the choice is yours. And if you’d like a little help making the decision, please give me a call, I’d love to take you on an Off The Chain fishing charter. Until next time, keep it tight.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com