Stuart Sailfish Club’s Fishing Classic Tournament breaks with tradition

The Stuart Sailfish Club (SSC) has a tradition of offering trophies to winners of their member only and public fishing tournaments. This year the Club departs from that age-old tradition and will, for the first time, offer cash and prizes in a newly created tournament, the Stuart Sailfish Club Fishing Classic on July 21-22, 2017.

Club President David Astras says “We have been envisioning a member’s tournament that will engage all of our members, those with small boats as well as members with sportfishing yachts. At the same time, we want to invite the public to experience our Club’s atmosphere and build on the momentum of last year’s 75th anniversary events.” The highlight for the Club last year after their 75th anniversary gala was the participation of 53 boats and over 300 participants in the Hemingway International Billfish Tournament in Havana, Cuba.

Fishing Classic anglers will be looking to catch dolphin, wahoo and kingfish with cash awards for the heaviest fish in each category. Prizes will go to second and third place winners and a trophy will be awarded to the angler with the most sailfish releases. Members fishing the tournament will receive an additional prize if they are a first-place winner and all their catches will be entered in the Club’s yearlong tournament standings. The first 30 boats to register will receive captain’s buckets filled with promotional and useful fishing items.

“We’re really excited to create a new tournament this year and hope the public will enjoy mingling with Club members and see how passionate we are about fishing and having fun, while competing for cash and prizes rather than our traditional trophy tournaments.” says Pamela McCarthy, the Clubs’ new executive director.

Registration before July 14th is $200 and includes the boat, two anglers and two tournament shirts. Member registration is $200. Additional anglers and extra event tickets are available and registration forms can be printed from the Stuart Sailfish Club website (www.StuartSailfishClub.com). All events and weigh-in will be at Sailfish Marina.

For more information, contact the Stuart Sailfish Club at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com or call (772) 286-9373.