Summer Option: Sheepshead on a Fly

I love the heat that summer brings here on the Treasure Coast. A ton of options from the river to the Intracoastal Waterway, flats, inlet, beaches and offshore.

Everybody loves to chase tarpon and big snook, but I am finding a new passion in the technical fishing required for sheepshead on fly.

Walking the flats and fishing for these super picky critters on sight, with small flies is as pure as it comes. It is not an easy task and one that requires stealth and patience.

A 6-weight or 8-weight fly rod with a floating line and a 10-foot leader with a 15-pound fluorocarbon tippet is the proper set up.

Start at low tide with the sun on your back, slowly walk the flats and look for small schools, typically 3 to 12 fish.

Take your time while wading the flats. Most fishermen are too fast and spook the fish. Look for little structure, ledges and holes or the edge of channels. Make sure to put the fly far enough in front of them and wait until they get closer, then strip. Usually I prefer short consistent strips but always adjust my game plan as I see different scenarios while fishing. I prefer a variation of Clousers and shrimp flies in size 4-to-8 with different weights for different depth and changing current.

I usually go brown, sand, chartreuse, green, olive, white, blue and orange for color. Keep a few bigger flies in your box in case you run into some redfish, snook or bonefish as well.

Enjoy the beautiful month of May as much as you can with your fly rod in your hand. Peace!

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.