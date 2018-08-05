Kayak Fishing: August 2018

Inshore

Snook should still be at the top of your target species list this month. Fishing dock lights and bridge shadow lines at night is a great way to catch a linesider. When the sun comes up, switch to fishing seawalls and docks with good current. There are plenty of pilchards, threadfins and sardines around the piers and inlets to catch for bait. Loading up the kayak and chasing snook and tarpon along the beach is a great option right now. Get out early and launch at places like the south side of Jupiter Inlet. Run the beach south looking for rolling fish and snook in the surf line.

Offshore

Fishing off Palm Beach to Pompano Beach should produce plenty of kingfish and sailfish. Using goggle eyes, pilchards, threadfins and blue runners will be top choices. If you are looking for a mahi dinner, make the run four-to-eight-miles out looking for weedlines. Plan your launch and take out spots as the current will most likely push you 10-to-20 miles from your launch spot. I like to launch at Boca Raton inlet and drift to Palm Beach inlet on these long-range trips. Trolling a daisy chain or pilchards will help put a fish in the kayak. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull.

